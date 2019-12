× Water Main Break in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A road is closed due to a water main break in Dickson City.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday along the 500 block of Main Street.

Both lanes of Main Street are closed from Bowman Street to Grier Street.

There is no word if anyone is affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

