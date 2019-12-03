U.S. May Face Fry Shortage Due to Poor Potato Crop, Report Says

Posted 5:52 am, December 3, 2019

The U.S. may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, according to a Bloomberg report.

The cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes.

Retailers rely on long potatoes to make french fries, but there's not enough of those to go around.

U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that potato production will drop a little over 6% this year. That's the lowest drop since 2010.

This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.

