Thousands Remain Without Power Following Snowstorm

PENNSYLVANIA — Thousands served by Met-Ed are still in the dark Tuesday night.

In Monroe County, more than two thousand homes and businesses remain without power.

The same goes for hundreds in Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties.

PPL still has a few hundred homes and businesses in the dark as well. Pike County has nearly 400 and Wayne County, nearly 200.

A handful of people in Monroe County are without power as well Tuesday night.

Officials say they are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible.