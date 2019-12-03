In this edition of Talkback 16, we received some comments about the snowstorm. However, most calls had to do with the shooting of an alleged kidnapper.
Talkback 16: Snowstorm Chatter and the Shooting of an Alleged Kidnapper
-
Talkback 16: The Irishman, A.C. Moore Closing and a Very Lonely Caller
-
Talkback 16: Sunday Hunting
-
Talkback 16: Baby, It’s Cold Outside
-
Talkback 16: Shawn Christy, Hunting Season
-
Talkback 16: Rushing the Holidays and Increasing the Age to Buy Tobacco
-
-
Talkback 16: Prisons and Property Taxes
-
Talkback 16: Commercials and Holiday Houses
-
Talkback 16: 16 To The Rescue, Snowthrower Contest, and Tractor Trailers
-
Talkback 16: Fishing Licenses, Elections, and Winter Weather
-
Talkback 16: Halloween Masks, Recreational Marijuana, and Bill Michlowski
-
-
Talkback 16: Sunday Hunting and Snow
-
Talkback 16: Bad Weather and More Halloween Calls
-
Talkback 16: More To The Rescue and Snowthrower Contest