Nonprofits Looking for Love on Giving Tuesday

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Tracey Morgan-Chopick says she and the rest of the Luzerne County Animal Response Team are dispatched by the 911 center to calls that may sound a little crazy.

“We’ve had a goat running on the highway, a horse trailer flipped over, house fires flood calls. So, any emergency or disaster that involves animals,” Morgan-Chopick said.

That’s why she and her teammates at the non-profit are asking for donations this Giving Tuesday.

“Right share a little bit of that love even like small amounts $5, $10 helps it really goes a long way to what we do,” Morgan-Chopick said.

The Luzerne County Animal Response Team is not the only one vying for donations. AllOne Charities, an organization that helps nonprofits get grants, is also hoping to inspire generosity this Giving Tuesday

“Giving Tuesday is about an opportunity to show the true character of the people of northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania and how generous they are,” John Cosgrove of Allone Foundation and Charities said.

AllOne Charities is based in Wilkes-Barre. This Giving Tuesday, it is focused on helping non-profits that work to make life better for the people in our neighborhoods.

“We’re working with the united way of Wyoming Valley, we’re working with the Children’s Advocacy Center in Luzerne County,” Cosgrove said.

They are also working with 32 other nonprofits around in northeastern and northcentral Pennsylvania. If you donate to one of these organizations, AllOne Charities will also chip in.

“AllOne Charities will match it dollar for dollar up to $1,000,” Cosgrove said.

It’s not too late to make a difference. AllOne Charities says it will honor donations given through noon Wednesday.