× In Your Neighborhood

Festive Wreaths and Festive Traditions

It’s time to get in the holiday spirit, Saturday and Sunday, December 7-8, in Luzerne County. From 1 until 4 p.m., the Luzerne County Historical Society is holding Festive Wreaths with their Festive Traditions program at the Swetland Homestead. During Festive Traditions, you tour the homestead and see how Christmas traditions evolved. Festive Wreaths is a silent auction benefiting the historical society.

Jingle Bell 5K Run and Walk

Bells will be jingling, Saturday, December 7, in Susquehanna County, starting at 7:30 a.m. The Jingle Bell 5K Run and Walk is a 3.1-mile trek through the downtown streets of Montrose. Runners and their furry friends can enjoy the smell of Christmas trees as festive carols fill the air. Other attractions include a visit from Santa and his reindeer, horse-drawn carriage rides and free hot chocolate and s’mores.

Choral Christmas Concert

Celebrate the Christmas season when Wyoming Avenue Christian Church in Kingston presents a Choral Christmas Concert – The Babe of Silent Night – Sunday, December 8. The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., features Pastor Gideon Gaitano from New Life Community Church plus a flute ensemble. Enjoy fellowship and food after the concert.