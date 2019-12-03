× Helping Others on Giving Tuesday

SAYRE, Pa. — You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. But today is Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday encourages people to donate to charities.

People walk in and out of the doors every day at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Someone who is here more than she would like to be is Susan Conrad of Athens.

“I come every other week on Wednesday and have the chemo put on and wear it home and come back on Friday and have it taken off,” Conrad said.

Cancer has taken a toll on Susan mentally, physically, and financially. That’s where Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund comes in. The nonprofit hospital provides direct financial support to patients such as Susan.

“With our fuel bill at wintertime, they help us with gas, getting back and forth. They help us with food. They give a lot,” Conrad said.

This year, Guthrie is participating in Giving Tuesday for the first time.

“This gives us the opportunity to help our patients and also to continue to offer programs and initiatives to the community that help them at little to no cost,” Jennifer Warner said.

The goal is $5,000 to support programs including the Cancer Care Fund.

It doesn’t take a lot of money to make a difference. In fact, $25 can go a long way.

“A gift as small as $25 can help transport a patient to a chemotherapy appointment or a radiation appointment,” Warner said.

Susan Conrad says she doesn’t know where she would be today if it weren’t for generous donors.

“They helped us right on the spot, they’re there giving. It’s not just me, it’s all of the patients, we’ve talked in the waiting room,” Conrad said.

If you are interested in helping Guthrie on this Giving Tuesday, or any day, click here.