Dining Out in an Igloo

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — What do you think about having dinner inside an igloo?

Heated igloos are the newest additions to the property at the State Street Grill, and after just a few days of operation, this place is getting a ton of phone calls from people wanted to eat inside one.

So far, there are four igloos in operation here.

Three of them are for full dining and one is more for a communal, bar type atmosphere.

Each has a server and sometimes a bartender if needed.

Each boasts colorful lighting which really makes them stand out if you’re driving by along the main drag of Clarks Summit at night.

Each, most importantly, is heated! In fact, the staff at State Street tells Newswatch 16 the igloos really hold their heat well.

As you might imagine, a lot of customers really want to try this new attraction.

For many, it will be their first experience with outdoor dining in the depths of winter.