Alleged Kidnapper Shot Several Times

Posted 11:16 pm, December 3, 2019, by

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An autopsy on an alleged kidnapper killed by police in Luzerne County reveals he was shot several times.

The autopsy was performed Tuesday on 20-year-old Jordan Oliver.

Authorities say Oliver stole a Nanticoke police cruiser over the weekend with 15-year-old Samara Derwin inside.

Hours later, officers caught up with Oliver in a wooded area near Warrior Run and opened fire.

The girl was unharmed after the kidnapping and subsequent police shooting in Luzerne County.

