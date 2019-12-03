Alleged Kidnapper Shot Several Times
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An autopsy on an alleged kidnapper killed by police in Luzerne County reveals he was shot several times.
The autopsy was performed Tuesday on 20-year-old Jordan Oliver.
Authorities say Oliver stole a Nanticoke police cruiser over the weekend with 15-year-old Samara Derwin inside.
Hours later, officers caught up with Oliver in a wooded area near Warrior Run and opened fire.
The girl was unharmed after the kidnapping and subsequent police shooting in Luzerne County.