Traveling in the Snow through the Poconos

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Road conditions a big concern for those heading out ton Monday.

At a rest stop off Interstate 380 near Gouldboro, Newswatch 16 found plenty of tractor-trailer drivers who pulled off Sunday night, some of them hoping to head out this morning

According to PennDOT, there is a full commercial vehicle ban on Interstate 78 and 80 in New Jersey. On our area interstates, Interstate 80 east in the Poconos and Interstate 380 both have tractor-trailer bans and speed restrictions in place.

At a rest stop off Interstate 80 near Tannersville, we found some people trying to get home after the long holiday weekend.

“We just left my mother’s, she lives in Mansfield, Ohio. We left at 1:30 this morning,” laughed Darlene Angerville. “It’s been bad, so we’ve been stopping and sleeping a lot.”

Slush and wet roads seem to be the biggest issue for drivers traveling through the Poconos.