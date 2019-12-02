Police Search for Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE, Pa. — A road rage incident led to a hit and run in Schuylkill County.

State police say two drivers got out of their cars on Christ Street in Pine Grove early Monday afternoon and argued.

Troopers tell us one driver got back in his vehicle, struck the other person and took off.

State police are looking for a dark blue Ford Fusion with a smashed windshield and broken driver side mirror after the hit and run in Schuylkill County.

 

