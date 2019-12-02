Man Who Admitted to ‘Cat Fishing’ Sent to Jail

Posted 1:36 pm, December 2, 2019, by

Kenny Rowles

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man who admitted to using baited hooks to “fish for cats” has been sentenced to jail time.

Kenny Rowles of Nanticoke was sentenced on aggravated animal cruelty charges Monday to nine to 3 months in the Luzerne County Prison. He must also pay nearly $5,000 in restitution.

Humane officers arrested Rowles in May, accusing him of fishing for cats with baited hooks on fishing lines around his home.

A month before, an animal rescue group found a cat with a fish hook in its mouth.

Rowles pleaded guilty in September.

1 Comment

