JERMYN, Pa. — A flower shop in Lackawanna County opened its doors for more than just shopping Sunday.

Debbie’s Flower Boutique hosts an open house at the beginning of the Christmas season each year.

The owners say it’s an opportunity to share the season with customers. There were wine and Christmas decorations for folks to enjoy.

The holiday open house also coincides with the flower shop’s anniversary here in Jermyn.