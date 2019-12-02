Authorities: Mom Killed Children, Staged Double Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Albany Township, Pa. -- A mother who is facing shocking accusations that she killed her two children and made it look like a double suicide.

Authorities in Berks County filed charges against Lisa Snyder today after a more than month long investigation.

Lisa Snyder is facing a slew of charges, including murder in the first and third degrees, accused of a horrific crime: killing her two children at their home in Berks County.

“This was a very emotional investigation for all of those involved,” said Berks County District Attorney John Adams during a news conference.

Investigators say on September 23rd, Snyder called 911 from her home near Hamburg saying she found her 8-year-old son and four-year-old daughter hanging from their basement ceiling.

She told police she believed her son took his life because he was being bullied at school but he didn`t want to die alone and that`s why his sister also took her life as well.

Now, investigators say Snyder is responsible for their deaths.

People in Hamburg can`t understand how a mother could do this.

“Terrible, you got to be crazy to something like that,” said Jimmy Engle.

“It`s a horrible death, nobody should have to suffer that ever and I`m sorry that they had to go through that,” said Robert Sweeney.

“It`s very, very sad, it`s heartbreaking,” said a woman who only wanted to give her first name, Ellen.

Investigators say Snyder had told someone she was depressed and didn't care anymore about her kids.

Court papers show investigators found that Snyder used her cell phones to research methods of suicide in the weeks leading up to her children`s deaths.

And investigators say they found no evidence her son was being bullied.

Snyder`s neighbors declined to talk but those who did talk said they always felt something wasn`t right when they first heard how the children died.

“I didn`t think they could have done it themselves. They were too young,” said Ellen.

“It just seemed fishy all along. and they said she had three cell phones or something like that and why would you have three cell phones,” said Engle.

Lisa Snyder is being held without bail at the Berks County Prison.

Her next court date is next Monday.