A Real-life Winter Wonderland

Posted 4:00 pm, December 2, 2019, by

HONESDALE, Pa. — When you see snow coating the Christmas wreaths hung on the lampposts in Honesdale’s Central Park, two words immediately come to mind.

“We’re just out, walking around, enjoying the winter wonderland!” Tammy Lander said.

And that’s exactly what people in Honesdale have been doing for decades.

The classic Christmas song “Winter Wonderland” was written by Honesdale native Richard Smith in 1934.

According to his widow, Smith came up with the tune while looking out the window of a Scranton hospital. The children playing outside in the snow reminded him of doing the same in his youth growing up in Honesdale.

Related Story
Honesdale Digs Out from Snowstorm

Richard Smith is believed to have lived on Church Street, where he would have had a perfect view of, and easy access to, Honesdale’s Central Park, just across the street.

“I don’t like it, the weather, but it looks nice out. It looks nice falling down on the trees and stuff, if it would just stay off the roads,” Karen Gummoe said.

But the snow may not be quite as beautiful from behind a shovel. Zane Razillard and his coworkers from Pioneer Construction have spent a total of 18 hours shoveling snow so far in the last two days.

“We have been out here for nine hours today. I’m very tired. I’m probably going to pass out in 10 minutes,” Razillard said.

Luckily for Karen Gummoe, a gentleman shoveled the sidewalks outside of her apartment, so she got to enjoy the winter wonderland from her porch.

“Yeah, I didn’t have to shovel my car off and go out early.”

There weren’t too many people outside walking in a winter wonderland. Most of the shops along Main Street closed for the day.

The people we spoke to are embracing the snow, or at the very least, tolerating it.

“I don’t really like the cold, I’d rather the beach, but oh, well. Cold it is. We’re in Pennsylvania, what do you expect?” said Landers.

 

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.