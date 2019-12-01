× Wide Spread Power Outage in Western Union and Upper Snyder Counties

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Central Susquehanna Regional Emergency Services states there is a widespread power outage in Western Union and Snyder Counties Sunday night. There will be a warming shelter the American Red Cross has set up for people in need in East Buffalo Township at the location below.

249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, Pa, 17837

You can contact that facility at (570)-524-0400.

All questions can be directed to the non-emergency numbers for CSR 911.