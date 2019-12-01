× Time to Celebrate the Second Nation Pie Day of the Year

Today is National Pie Day!

That’s pie like the dessert, not to be confused with March 14th, which is Pi Day.

This year, National Pie Day conveniently falls close to Thanksgiving when many may be working to polish off leftover pies.

Because you can really never get enough pie there are two pie days designated each year; the other falls on January 23rd.

You can share your pie love on social media with #nationalpieday.