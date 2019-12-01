Stocking Up for the Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Emmett Carroll says he tagged along grocery shopping to make sure mom got all his breakfast favorites to gear up for a snowball fight tomorrow. For most other shoppers we found the rush was on for the staples ... milk, bread, and eggs.

With the wintry mix expected to last through Monday, we saw many carts filled with rock salt and heard from a lot of shoppers planning to stay home.

"I will be working from home tomorrow so, some lunch items, stocked up on 2 boxes of k-cups," Kara Dakunchak of Scranton said.

But for those who can't turn their living room into an office, there's the 570 Jeep club. The group of off-roading enthusiasts operates as a non-profit, and they also have an emergency strike team. They do things like assist search and rescue teams and people who get their off-road vehicles stuck but this year, they'll be helping people get to work in bad weather.

"First responders doctors nurses health care workers essential service employees like power line workers telephone workers," 570 Jeep president Joshua Doyle said.

The club has over 100 members with jeeps and other off-road vehicles that could give you a free lift to work.

Members say they spend lots of time suping up the jeeps to make them more fit for nasty weather. They add things like wenches that can help pull a vehicle that’s gotten stuck and light bars to see through the fog.

No matter what your occupation is, if you're worried about driving the 570 Jeep team is willing to give you a lift. They ask you to give them as much notice as possible when setting up your ride.