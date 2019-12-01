Police Searching for Police SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Police officers in Luzerne County are searching for a police SUV.

Officers say the missing Nanticoke City police SUV has a number seven on the front.

Anyone with information on its location is asked to call 911.

Police have not said if the missing SUV has anything to do with police activity at the Greater Nanticoke Area High School earlier today.

We found officers putting up caution tape and laying down evidence markers.

No word from investigators on if the two incidents are related here in Luzerne County.