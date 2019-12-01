Police Searching for Police SUV

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Police officers in Luzerne County are searching for a police SUV.
Officers say the missing Nanticoke City police SUV has a number seven on the front.
Anyone with information on its location is asked to call 911.
Police have not said if the missing SUV has anything to do with police activity at the Greater Nanticoke Area High School earlier today.
We found officers putting up caution tape and laying down evidence markers.
No word from investigators on if the two incidents are related here in Luzerne County.
6 comments
yabbadabbadude
That there is funny. I don’t care who you are.
lickerblisters
Did this by any chance occur in the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke? Nothing good ever happens in the Honey Pot! 🐝👀
whopperplopper
only in nepa
lickerblisters
Check at the police station’s lost and found department.
Matt Berns
There’s no working gps on the vehicle?
conradrichman
Of course not. GPS on police cars would incriminate the state-funded thugs who regularly drive 90+ mph for non-emergency travels.