PennDOT Announces Travel Restrictions and Road Closures

Posted 12:17 pm, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, December 1, 2019

Travel Ban

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have implemented some vehicle restrictions in preparation of Monday’s inclement weather.

At 12:01 a.m. Monday the agencies will implement restrictions reducing the speed on the following interstates:

  • Interstate 81 north of the junction with Interstate 80 to the New York border.
  • Interstates 84 and 380 in northeast and north-central Pennsylvania.
  • Interstate 476, the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, north of the Pocono/White Haven exit for Interstate 80.
  • Interstates 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties.
  • Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

The agencies have also announced a ban on all double trailers, empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles on those interstates.

PennDOT has also announced road closures on the following roads:

  • Interstate 84 East between Exit 17 (Hamlin/Newfoundland) and Exit 20 (Lake Wallenpaupack/Greentown)

 

 

