Off-Roading Enthusiasts Participate in Dirty Santa Toy Run

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Santa might be known for his sleigh, but he did a little off-roading Sunday in Schuylkill County.

The fourth annual Dirty Santa Toy Run was held near Pottsville.

Off-roading enthusiasts bring their bikes, ATVs, and UTVs out to Famous Reading Outdoors for some holiday fun.

More than 400 riders dressed up in their Christmas best and went for a spin.

"We have tracks set up. We have single tracks set up for motorcycles, dual sport route for motorcycles. We have specific routes set up for ATV and side by side. And then we have the guided rides for jeep guys," organizer Marco Sanna said.

Every rider brings a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots in Schuylkill County.