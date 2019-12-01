School Closings And Delays

Off-Roading Enthusiasts Participate in Dirty Santa Toy Run

Posted 6:29 pm, December 1, 2019, by

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Santa might be known for his sleigh, but he did a little off-roading Sunday in Schuylkill County.

The fourth annual Dirty Santa Toy Run was held near Pottsville.

Off-roading enthusiasts bring their bikes, ATVs, and UTVs out to Famous Reading Outdoors for some holiday fun.

More than 400 riders dressed up in their Christmas best and went for a spin.

"We have tracks set up. We have single tracks set up for motorcycles, dual sport route for motorcycles. We have specific routes set up for ATV and side by side. And then we have the guided rides for jeep guys," organizer Marco Sanna said.

Every rider brings a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.