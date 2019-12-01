Buying Local and Supporting the Scranton Cultural Center

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks in Scranton got a handle on their holiday shopping at the 8th annual Buy Local Holiday Marketplace at the Scranton cultural center.

Local artisans and vendors showed off all kinds of goods from clothing to gourmet food.

There were even presents available for the family pet!

“We have over 100 vendors that span five floors of the Scranton Cultural Center. The proceeds benefit the ongoing operations, restoration, and programming here at the Scranton Cultural Center,” Rachael Fronduti of Scott township said.

Shoppers were also given a free reusable shopping bag at the marketplace in Lackawanna County.

