WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa.–A water main break caused traffic problems near a busy shopping center in Luzerne County.

For the second time this week, one lane of Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township was closed while crews worked on repairs.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said customers near the Arena Hub Plaza may have had low pressure or no water.

Crews hope to have the break fixed by Saturday night.