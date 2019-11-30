Toy Drive to Help Hospitalized Children in Philadelphia

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A 10-year-old from is making it his mission to provide some holiday cheer to kids battling cancer.

Matthew McDonnell, a four-time cancer survivor, hosted Matthew's Hope for Miracles Toy Drive today.

All of the toys collected will be given to children spending their holidays at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Its Matthew's mission to just help kids in need," Patrick McDonnell, Matthew's father, said. "We're just hoping to put a few smiles on some of the kid's faces that are battling this terrible disease."

 

