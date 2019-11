Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa.--A person has died from his injuries after a Thanksgiving Day crash in Schuylkill county.

Troopers say 48-year-old James Muse, of Maryland, was a passenger in the SUV that hit a median along Interstate 81 around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

The car flipped over in the northbound lanes.

Police say the driver was also injured after the wreck.