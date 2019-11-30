Small Business Saturday Showcases Wilkes-Barre Vendors

Posted 6:24 pm, November 30, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.--It was the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

There was a little something for every type of shopper.

Vendors set up shop along Public Square to sell their handmade goods.

A holiday arts market was held inside the F.M. Kirby Center and small businesses in the downtown area also featured deals.

"Our small businesses are such a large part of our community," said Lindsay Griffin. "We really just want to make sure we support them. Today is really a day to make sure that we're really encouraging the community to do so as well and really showcase all these amazing local businesses that we have right here in the greater Wilkes Barre area."

More than 50 businesses in the greater Wilkes-Barre area participated in Small Business Saturday.

