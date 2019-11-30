× Shoppers Capture Mall Fight On Cellphone Video

WAUWATOSA, WISCONSIN– (CNN) Thankfulness and gratitude words that come to mind around Thanksgiving; they went out the window at Mayfair mall Thursday night. A group of shoppers is seen on cellphone video throwing punches around 9 a.m. “I guess I’m startled. Actually, this is why I don’t come to malls very often,” said shopper Maria Daulton after viewing the fight video.

During the altercation, one woman loses her wig and eventually pulls out what appears to be pepper spray.

Ss mall security tries to de-escalate the situation, one of the people involved makes a run for it down the escalator.

Two officers are seen in the video chasing a 20-year-old man and then tasing him. Police arrested and cited him for resisting.

“I don’t understand that type of behavior,” reacted Maria Dalton, shopper.

Police say they also arrested a 24-year-old woman and cited her for disorderly conduct.

A spokeswoman with the mall responded with the statement, “There was an altercation last night, which is a violation of our code of conduct. Our security was on site to contain the situation along with our partners from the Wauwatosa police department.”

It’s still unclear what sparked the ordeal in the first place.

“Obviously you see it’s super packed,” said shopper Ser Vang. “It’s the holidays. I don’t know if that has anything to do with this.”