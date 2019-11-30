Santa and His Reindeer Fly Into Honesdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa.--Comet and Clarice traveled with old Saint Nick all the way from the North Pole to Adam's Christmas near Honesdale.

Families were able to feed and pet the magical reindeer and even hop into Santa's sleigh for a picture.

"We sold spots for reindeer so that people could interact with the reindeer and get their pictures taken," said Adam Barziloski of Adam's Christmas. "We also have a face painter inside and we also have a group of ladies making wreaths, and then I have guys out here taking care of customers with trees and everything like that."

Families also checked out the selection of Christmas trees.