Penn State Pulls Away From Rutgers Late For 27-6 Win on Senior Day

Posted 11:03 pm, November 30, 2019, by

Penn State bookends their regular season with a win. First against Idaho. Now against Rutgers 27-6. For head coach James Franklin, a ten plus winning season, his third time in his career here at Penn State and for these seniors, they go out with a victory and now head to a bowl game.

"It's pretty cool to get over that ten-win mark just because last year, we came up a little bit short, having some trouble with some losses," Penn State sophomore wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. "It's pretty cool to get over that ten-win mark and do it for these seniors."

"We've got a lot of respect for that program," coach Franklin said of Rutgers. "They have given us fits. There have been games where we've played well, but there's been battles. There's been battles with those guys. I think in a lot of ways, we always get Rutgers' best. I think a lot of it is there's so much familiarity with the two programs."

"Honestly, they ran hard," Penn State senior linebacker Cam Brown said of the close game. "Credit to them. Quarterback, running back, all their running backs, they ran really hard. They made sure they were falling forward and even their O-line was pushing. They played as a team. They played hard and really well. So, I think that was the biggest difficulty for us."

Penn State was able to run the ball effectively. Will Levis ran for 108 yards in his first start at Quarterback. Journey Brown scored three touchdowns in the win.

"Of course the big boys up front," Brown gave credit to. "They've been doing a fantastic job all year and even with the tight ends and receivers blocking on the edges and everybody just doing their one-eleventh and just get stuff moving and for us, the Lawn Boys, we just take advantage of our opportunities that people that are blocking for us present to us.

When asked if Will Levis deserved to be an honorary Law Boy, Brown continued.

"He might have to," Brown said. "He's a big boy. He runs like it, too. He proved it. So, yeah, he might have to get an honorary Lawn Boy little t-shirt or something like that."

"We've got something going really special here and our kids believe that," Franklin said of the culture his seniors have created. "You see it in the locker room. You feel it in the locker room. So those guys have given a lot to this community. They've given a lot to this university."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.