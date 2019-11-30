The Dallas Mountaineers are excited to play for a state championship for the first time since 1993.
Mountaineers React to First State Title Game Appearance Since 1993
-
Jersey Shore vs Dallas HS football
-
Berwick ready for Dallas football
-
#2 Valley View And #3 Dallas Meet Again In The Regular Season
-
Dallas on Crestwood football
-
Dallas Senior Lenny Kelley
-
-
Valley View @ Dallas
-
High School Football Schedule Week #15 2019
-
Super 16 Team #4: Dallas
-
High School Football: Week #13 Schedule
-
Which Team is Supreme?
-
-
High School Football: Week #14 Schedule
-
State Playoff Run Continues For Tamaqua And Pottsville This Friday
-
Lake-Lehman football