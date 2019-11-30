German Springerle Cookies by Gable House Bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

German Springerle cookies are not only delicious but beautiful to look at with their intricate designs pressed into the dough. Gable House Bakery in Miffinburg is one of the few bake shops who make these unique Christmas treats.

Springerle Cookies

6 eggs

6 cups 2 lbs. powdered sugar sifted

1 stick unsalted (soft) butter

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. anise flavoring

1/2 tsp. lemon zest

2 lbs. cake flour

Combine in mixer

roll out

press with Springerle mold

Bake cookies on cookie sheet for 10-13 minutes at 300 degrees.