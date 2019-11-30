Community Supports Beloved Teacher and Coach at Benefit

SCRANTON, Pa.-- A benefit was held at Backyard Ale House for Rich Ronchi, a teacher and football coach for Wallenpaupack Area and formerly the Lackawanna Trail school district.

Ronchi is battling blood cancer but insisted that his benefit, which drew over 100 people, help more than just his family.

All the money raised will go towards the Headstrong Foundation, which has provided a place for him to stay when he goes to his treatments in Philadelphia.

"Rich was adamant that none of the money was raised for him. He wanted to help the people who are helping his family," Rich's sister Donna Salva explained.

