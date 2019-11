Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember that ceramic lighted Christmas tree your mother or grandmother had in her house? They are super popular right now. If you don't have grandma's tree, Deena's Ceramics has the next best thing. She and her staff makes these holiday trees with the original molds used back in the day! You can purchase trees that Deena has made or you can make one yourself. Jackie travels to Kulpmont to learn how they are made.