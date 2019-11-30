× Calf Earmuffs Go Global

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, — (CNN) Early this year a Milwaukee farmer started making earmuffs for calves to prevent frostbite. She’s since had to move out of her aunt’s embroidery shop, and into a manufacturing facility to keep up with the global demand.

The bright red hardy nylon slips right through sewing machines. A team of four professional sewers is cranking out 350 Moo Muffs a day.

Owner Holly Poad still can’t believe that just a few months ago it was a much different story.

“This spring, we couldn’t even come close to keeping up,” she said.

It didn’t take long for the colorful creations and adorable faces to go viral after a news story aired in February.

Originally they were made in Poad’s aunt’s small embroidery shop. What would have taken her aunt Kim about 20 minutes to make now takes a matter of minutes at a manufacturing company in Milwaukee.

“It’s all more uniform, and professional-looking now because my cutting skills probably weren’t a 110 percent,” Poad explained.

Mauricio Barbosa and his team at Jonco Industries work with all types of small business owners to bring their products to life.

“This one was one of those shocking ones right? We saw it as a new challenge. And we said, yes, we can make it happen,” Barbosa said.

“It was kind of strange to think, we were getting calf ear muffs made by the hundreds,” Poad added. “The website just got launched two weeks ago now. And there’s been so many views and orders have really taken off.”

Not only does she ship from her home base in Lone Rock, Poad now has distributors in South Dakota and Japan. The inventor of Moo Muffs said she was contacted by a buyer in Japan.

“He contacted me and it was all like in Japanese. I had to literally use Google Translate,” Poad said. “As soon as I received payment, I sent him his hundred and he actually was going to order a thousand. But he wanted to make sure they fit their kind of cattle.”

She’s also working to get distributors in Canada and a little closer to home in Fort Atkinson.

“I hope bigger. That’d mean I don’t have to do anything else. The bad thing is it’s probably made too good because people aren’t gonna need anymore after they buy their initial pairs,” Poad said.

With more than a thousand already on farms all around the globe, Poad is stocking up, anticipating another hot streak as arctic temperatures pushed back in.