Annual Craft Show Supports Lifesaving Programs and Services

Posted 6:36 pm, November 30, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.--The American Red Cross of Northeast PA hosted its 25th annual Holiday Craft Show at the Kingston Armory.

More than 150 vendors had their handmade and homemade goods on display for shoppers to browse including soaps, clothes, jewelry and glassware.

Money raised at the craft show helps to support the lifesaving programs and services the Red Cross provides.

"This is one of the biggest fundraisers in northeast Pennsylvania and we truly appreciate the support of all the residents who came and support not only us but the 130-some small business owners that are here," said Bill Goldsworthy.

The holiday craft show continues on Sunday.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.