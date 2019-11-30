Annual Craft Show Supports Lifesaving Programs and Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.--The American Red Cross of Northeast PA hosted its 25th annual Holiday Craft Show at the Kingston Armory.

More than 150 vendors had their handmade and homemade goods on display for shoppers to browse including soaps, clothes, jewelry and glassware.

Money raised at the craft show helps to support the lifesaving programs and services the Red Cross provides.

"This is one of the biggest fundraisers in northeast Pennsylvania and we truly appreciate the support of all the residents who came and support not only us but the 130-some small business owners that are here," said Bill Goldsworthy.

The holiday craft show continues on Sunday.