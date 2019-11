Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- Runners hit the streets in Luzerne County for an annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot.

Leverage Fitness Studio in Forty Fort has been putting on the five-mile race for six years now.

Our own Julie Sidoni even laced up for the event.

This year, the gym is donating a portion of its proceeds to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in the Dallas area.