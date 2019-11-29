Shoppers Out Early for Black Friday Deals in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The deals have dropped just in time for some Black Friday shopping.

Many are bargain hunting online, while thousands more are sticking to the traditional way.

Stores in the Arena Hub Plaza near Wilkes-Barre opened their doors early to Black Friday shoppers.

Only Old Navy at the plaza was open overnight. Around 6 a.m. on Friday, Dicks Sporting Goods and Ulta just opened their doors.

Shoppers across our area those stores overnight and into the morning hours, looking for the best deals on electronics, clothes, and other must-have items for the holidays.

Many have been out for hours looking for deals and to beat the holiday crunch.

Kate Shulski of Swoyersville said, "A lot of clothes, Christmas presents for everyone, just everything, I don't know, just good sales!"

However, some shoppers we spoke to said they were not impressed with the deals they have seen so far.

"We thought that if we came first, we could find better deals, but I guess we didn't find anything," said Penelope Hernandez. "We're actually just looking for clothes and stuff, but actually, my mom was looking for a TV or something."

Some are hoping to save money on Christmas gifts for their kids.

"Shopping for kids, it's a lot, so it's a lot easier to do it now when it's on sale and not as expensive," said Callie Williamoski of Berwick.

Others use Black Friday to not only check off a few items on the Christmas list but to spend time with family.

"We do this every year, it's kind of a mother-daughter tradition, I've been doing this since I was little, so we kind of kept the tradition going," said Mariangela Carannanti of Mountain Top.

But others tell us, this is just the first of many stops to get their Christmas shopping done.

630 "First, stop, after here, we might go to Old Navy, and then after that, the mall when it opens. So this is just the first stop of the day," explained Williamoski.

If you are heading out to Black Friday shop, many people are saying have a game plan -- know what stores have the items you're looking for, and how much you're willing to spend.