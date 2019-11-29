× Santa in the Skies

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A bustling scene in part of Schuylkill County, as Shenandoah ushered in the holiday season.

Mrs. T’s pierogis sponsored the event, welcoming Santa from the skies.

President and second-generation owner Tom Twardzik said this event had been a tradition here decades ago.

“It had stopped for a number of years and I was lamenting the lost memory of my childhood with my head of PR one day, Wayne Holbert, at the time. And a year later, he said, I contacted Santa and he’s willing to jump in Shenandoah again!” Twardzik said.

There was hot chocolate, cookies, and face painting for some of the kiddos.

Who knew Mrs. Claus was a juggler?

Police and firemen came out, too.

There was even an old-fashioned firetruck, all decked out for Christmas.

“Well it’s a 1954 Seagrave, and it’s been in our fire company for as long as I can remember,” David Kayes of the Shenandoah Fire Department said.

“We try to keep it running every year, so Santa has a nice ride up to Shenandoah, to the middle of town, where he hands out candy canes,” Kayes said.

But Santa had to get to solid ground first.

Suddenly in the sky appeared a plane.

And soon, the crowd saw the parachutes, two elves first, and then the big man in red himself.

Another year of a tradition Shenandoah hopes to keep for years to come.

“There are so many parents, like me, grandparents that remember the old tradition are so happy it was brought back.”