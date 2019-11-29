‘Number of People Injured’ in London Bridge Incident, UK Police Detain Suspect

LONDON, U.K. — A number of people are believed to have been injured in a stabbing incident at London Bridge, according to Metropolitan Police. A man has been detained.
“Police were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” the force said Friday.
The London Ambulance Service said a number of crews were at the scene and a “major incident” had been declared.
Images and video on social media show emergency vehicles on the bridge, and onlookers reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene.
Jinnat Ui Hasan told CNN he was in a meeting in a building near the incident when he heard “more than five” gunshots.
Elsewhere, Stevie Beer, 26, told CNN that her place of work which overlooks the bridge was in lockdown.
Police earlier told CNN it was dealing with a “dynamic situation.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
3 comments
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
When you let the horde across your border you deserve what you turn your country into , Everyone there is an achmed or muhammad and brings with them the reason why they had to leave where they were . Remember these nuts and lets get that wall up and eject the scum that has already invaded .
yabbadabbadude
“Diversity is our strength.” If you believe that check out Honest Yabba’s Used Bridge Lot. (I have a very diverse collection of used bridges, cheap.)
lickerblisters
So the Brits now consider terrorism a “dynamic situation?” How liberal of them. Oh by the way, how’s your pedophile prince doing today?