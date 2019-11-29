‘Number of People Injured’ in London Bridge Incident, UK Police Detain Suspect

LONDON, U.K. — A number of people are believed to have been injured in a stabbing incident at London Bridge, according to Metropolitan Police. A man has been detained.

“Police were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” the force said Friday.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

The London Ambulance Service said a number of crews were at the scene and a “major incident” had been declared.

Images and video on social media show emergency vehicles on the bridge, and onlookers reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene.

Jinnat Ui Hasan told CNN he was in a meeting in a building near the incident when he heard “more than five” gunshots.

Elsewhere, Stevie Beer, 26, told CNN that her place of work which overlooks the bridge was in lockdown.

Police earlier told CNN it was dealing with a “dynamic situation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.