Lackawnna Trail vs Bishop Guilfoyle

Posted 10:43 pm, November 29, 2019, by

Lackawanna Trail, was looking to make it back to the 'A' State Championship game.  The Lions went 80 yards on their first possession, but never scored again, in their 11-7 loss to Bishop Guilfoyle.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.