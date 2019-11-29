Jersey Shore vs Dallas HS football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas and Jersey Shore came off two thrilling wins in the state quarterfinals, to meet in the 'AAAA' semifinals. The teams were tied at 14 after one quarter. But, the Mountaineers offensive line play led to a big game for Senior RB Lenny Kelley who ran for 288 yards and five TD. Dallas wins 56-28 to advance to the 'AAAA' State Final vs Thomas Jefferson.