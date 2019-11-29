Homeless Treated to Thanksgiving Meal in Williamsport

Posted 7:40 am, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39AM, November 29, 2019

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The homeless were treated to a Thanksgiving meal in Williamsport.

American Rescue workers held its annual dinner at the Castellano Center on Park Avenue on Thursday.

A few weeks ago, Newswatch 16 told you how the charity was short of turkeys to help feed those who don't have a place to go for the holiday.

After our story aired, more than 100 birds were donated.

"In this community, community is everything. We have all the resources people could possibly need in order to have a good holiday, so we want them to come on out, sit with their fellow members, and enjoy a good meal," said Kendra Parke, the American Rescue Communications Director.

Dozens took advantage of the warm meal in Williamsport.

