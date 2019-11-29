× Hayes Market Set to Open in Waymart

WAYMART, Pa. — The buzz in Waymart has been happening for months and now it’s nearly a reality for Hayes Market.

The deliveries are coming, the shelves are being stocked, and store owner Rich Hayes is excited about reopening the doors to local shoppers.

“I want to be able to provide my very best to this community and surrounding area by being unique, different, to find things different you won’t find anywhere else right here at Hayes Market,” said Rich Hayes, Hayes Market owner.

Ray’s Market closed back in March and it sat for months until Hayes stepped in.

The staff has been hard at work to give the store a fresh look.

“A whole new layout from the center store groceries to perishable departments and actually having our own in house cafe, which is Hayes Market Cafe Sip and Shop,” said Hayes

The shelves are nearly stocked and employees are making preparations for Sunday’s grand opening. lots of people in the community find they have more to be thankful for this holiday season.

“It’s perfect timing and everyone will be out there doing their shopping and cooking for Christmas and everything else. We were hoping it was going to be thanksgiving but it didn’t make it but we’re glad it’s here now. It was greatly missed and it’ll be greatly appreciated,” said Chip Norella, Waymart.

“I like it. I’m going to like it! yea because i don’t have that far to go,” said Philip Bibalo, Waymart.

It’s been all the talk at the Belmont Cafe in town. So many people are looking forward to having somewhere close by to shop.

“Everybody’s talking about it on Facebook trying to find out when they’re going to open, what kind of a store it’s going to be and what they’re going to have and it’s really exciting,” said Joe Lepkowski, Waymart.

“It’s great to have that show of support at a local level to make this business survive this day in age,” said Hayes.

Hayes market will have it’s grand opening Sunday at 9 a.m.