WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Authorities in Williamsport are searching for whoever pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting.

Police say someone opened fire along the 900 block of Louisa Street just after seven Friday night.

Officers arrived to find a man dead.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s name and age are not being released yet.

