Battle of the Boilo

Posted 11:07 pm, November 29, 2019, by

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a battle of the Boilo Friday night in Schuylkill County.

More than 50 people served up their version of the classic coal region cocktail in a taste test at the Englewood Fire Company in Butler Township.

Boilo is made with citrus, spices, and various types of alcohol.

More than 55 versions of Boilo were being passed around.

“The holidays roll around and everyone has their own recipe that they use for Boilo so they go around visiting house to house for the Christmas season everybody has their Boilo shot to give and share with their friends and family so I think the cool thing about it is the tradition behind it,” Jason Blozousky of the Englewood Fire Company said.

Firefighters tell us the fundraiser here near Frackville has doubled in size since last year.

