Volunteers Bring Thanksgiving to the Homebound

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Dozens of families spent Thanksgiving morning packing up Thanksgiving meals inside the First Presbyterian church in Wilkes-Barre, getting them ready to go out for delivery to those in need.

"That's the great thing about this event is that we bring in a lot of families with their children and it gives the children an opportunity to see what volunteering is all about," says Rich Kutz with the Weinberg Food Bank.

Children of all ages joined their parents and grandparents at the church on South Franklin Street.

"Well it's always important to give back and kind of pitch in and help out and set good examples for the children," adds Bill Dillon of Plains Township.

Once the meals were all bagged up it was time to put them in the cars and go out for the deliveries.

"All over Luzerne County and then we also have up in Hazleton a sit-down dinner and deliveries that will take place from our office in Hazleton," explains Kutz.

For Jahra Florentino delivering these meals has become a family tradition.

"This is my 5th year now and I always bring my kids with me, my sister everybody whoever I can get over here to come help out we love to do it," explains Florentino.

Jahra's daughter says she's happy to help.

"It's like I love seeing the smiles on their face and how grateful they are for the meals and like sometimes it's a little sad when they say they don't have family and it's like you wanna stay and eat with them and make them a dinner," says Leilanni Leon.

The recipients of the dinners say it makes the holiday a little easier, especially since they don't have the means to cook themselves.

"I greatly appreciate it, I can't really thank them enough for it let them know how much I appreciate them coming out and doing it," says William Bailey of Plymouth.

Volunteers delivered 950 meals this thanksgiving all over Luzerne County.