Shopping for Doorbuster Deals on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. - Some shoppers waited for almost three hours on Thanksgiving day to bust through the doors of Best Buy in Dickson City.

Avi and Sheldon LaRoche came in with a shopping strategy.

"I think that makes it really easy when you have your list and you follow your list and you take it from there," Avi LaRoche said.

Earlier in the day, the line wrapped around the building. There seemed to be a lot of hot-ticket items.

"Our 11-year-old wants a new iPad and ear pods so that's why we're here at Best Buy waiting in the cold," Corey Stachnick of Archbald said.

"They had a really good TV as their doorbuster. I mean it's 4K and 58 inches so I mean, why not? I guess it's worth it," Kyle Osterhout of Clarks Summit said.

"Nintendo Switch, the bundle package is $299 it's usually $350," Charles Grasty of Dickson City said.

"Everything. The TVs, the laptop, stuff for the kids for Christmas, you know, early shopping," Sheldon LaRoche said.

There was also a long line of people waiting outside of Target to get in on some good deals. The manager said there are typically about 1,200 people who shop there on Thanksgiving Day.

"It's longer this year than it was last year. I was here for a TV last year and I was actually one of the very few people to get a TV last year. So this year, maybe another TV," Brian Evangelista of Pittston Township said.

It was windy and temperatures were in the mid-thirties as shoppers waited.

"I'm freezing! I didn't know it was so cold over here," Yesenia Martinez of the Bronx said.

People also flooded into Field and Stream. The store was open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

"Some you have already 25% off some are 65% you just can't go wrong with all these prices," Kyle Jones of Waymart said.

Best Buy in Dickson City closes around 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. It reopens on Black Friday at 8 A.M.

DOORBUSTER DEALS! 🤑 Some people waited in the windy 30-degree weather for three hours this evening for this moment... busting through the doors of Best Buy in Dickson City! The line wrapped all around the building. People @WNEP spoke to were buying 4K TVs, iPads, and headphones. pic.twitter.com/29YmslU3Xy — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) November 29, 2019