Heading to the Big Apple for the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Thousands will pack the streets of New York City on Thanksgiving for a holiday tradition -- the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The recent weather and wind could have an impact on the festivities in the Big Apple.

Some from our area are heading there to celebrate, but will they be disappointed if the main attractions are grounded?

Early Thursday morning, a group of people made their way to New York for the celebrations.

Many people said they were looking forward to seeing the balloons, but Thursday's forecast could put the balloons in jeopardy.

New York City rules state the balloons can not fly in wind that exceeds 23 miles per hour after one balloon got caught up in strong winds in 1997 and hit a lampost. Several people were injured.

Despite the weather, passengers told us they are excited to see the parade in person.

"It's been on my bucket list for a long time and finally the opportunity arose and we are going -- balloons or not -- we're going," said Wendy Antosh of Mill City.

"I'm honestly looking forward to the floats, but with the wind, I don't believe they'll have any. It will still be a good show nonetheless," added Alania Karp of Lemon Township.

Bad weather has only kept the balloons from flying once. That was in 1971.

A decision has yet to be made whether or not the balloons will fly ‪Thursday morning‬.

The parade steps off at 9 a.m.

