Does It Really Work: Star Wars Walkie Talkies

Toys like the new Kylo Ren Star War trooper walkie talkies are appearing on shelves everywhere just in time for Christmas. The newest movie in this series, "Rise of Skywalker" comes to a theater near you in just a few weeks. We purchased the Star Wars walkie talkies from Target for $19.99. The selling points, Star Wars branding obviously, but also, the maker claims they're static-free and have extended range. Easy to use one button communications makes it the perfect gift for most children. Play indoors or out! Just grab a buddy and you're ready to roll. But does it really work?