Delivering More Than 1,000 Thanksgiving Meals in Simpson

SIMPSON, Pa. — For dozens of families in one part of Lackawanna County, there’s a Thanksgiving morning tradition that has become very special to them over the years.

After the food is blessed, it’s time to start filling the plates with Thanksgiving favorites. At Trinity Catering in Simpson, preparing and packaging meals has become a holiday tradition for dozens of families.

More than 150 volunteers step up on Thanksgiving morning to make this happen. It’s an assembly line they’ve mastered over the past nine years.

“I just feel fortunate that I’m able to provide them for people. When someone calls and says they ran out of food stamps and they weren’t going to have a meal, I could just cry. It’s special,” Linda Melnick said.

What happens inside is only half the operation. There are more than 50 drivers who go out and deliver more than 1,000 meals.

“Just the smiles and thanks and everything, I mean just the person we just went to, everybody is so thankful. They don’t have to leave the house, so it’s pretty nice,” Mike Melnick said.

Mike Melnick and his wife Linda put on this event every year. Usually, he’s in the kitchen, so this is his first time actually delivering the free meals and interacting with the folks who need them.

“It means the world because I’m legally blind and it’s very difficult for me to cook,” Jean Pochettino said.

Melnick recruited his friend Terry Orazzi to help out. Together, they delivered 17 meals just in one neighborhood in Carbondale.

“It means everything to me because I don’t have any family. I’m by myself, so I just appreciate everything they do for me,” Robert Scanlon said.

Volunteers in Simpson say there’s always room for more at their Thanksgiving table.